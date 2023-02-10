Hip-Hop Heads To France! Red Bull BC One 2023 Breaking Competition World Final Set For Paris

We’re still reveling over that week spent covering the Red Bull BC One 2022 World Final in New York City during Hip-Hop History Month last November. However, it looks like one of the most dominant music genres in Black culture will soon be stepping, head-sliding, elbow-spinning and air-flaring all the way overseas now that it’s been officially announced that 2023 will see the World Final head to Paris.

B-boys and b-girls in berets — oh my!

Marking the 20th edition of Red Bull BC One, this year promises what many are considering to be a preview of what’s to come in the highly-anticipated 2024 Summer Olympics. In addition to sharing the Parisian location, breaking has notably been added as an official competing category, along with skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing. Much hype has been building in the years since the news was first announced, and now seems to be the right time to go global again as the world begins to put the pandemic in the past.

Taking place at the iconic Stade Roland Garros, the World Final will be the cumulation of 60 qualifier events happening across 30 countries throughout the year. Winners from each region will then head to Paris on October 21 for the 2023 Red Bull BC One World Final. Both b-boys and b-girls will equally get a chance to shine, but only the best will get that grand opportunity — the bragging rights are nice, too! — to call themselves a Parisian World Champion.

That is, until the Summer Olympics!

Tickets are officially on sale now via Red Bull for those interested in making an overseas trip to see hip-hop in a whole new fashion. Who knows, you might even spot someone on the BAW team doing a recap for the culture. More on that later, folks.

For now, check out the full show from last year below to get an idea of what’s in store for Paris. Oui Oui — hey, we’re learning!

