Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Trugoy The Dove, co-founder of the legendary Hip-Hop trio De La Soul has died. The cause of Death has not been released to the public. Trugoy, born David Jude Jolicoeur along with high school friends Posdnuos (Kelvin Mercer) and Maseo (Vincent Mason) would form De La Soul in the mid-80s. The group would go on to release their groundbreaking debut “3 Feet High and Rising” in 1988. Their more conscious style of rap made them known as “Hip-Hop Hippies.” De La Soul, along with A Tribe Called Quest, Jungle Brothers, Queen Latifah, and Black Sheep would be known as the “Native Tounges,” delivering more positive-minded, Afrocentric, and eclectic lyrics behind sampled beats that would inspire a generation.

Trugoy would go by many aliases including Plug Two, Dove, JD Dove, or Dave.

The group recently was engaged in a battle to get their music added to streaming platforms with their former label, Tommy Boy Records. Reservoir Media would go on to acquire the catalog of the label and the group’s music will be added to all streaming platforms in March 2023.

In recent years, Trugoy would open up about serious health issues including congestive heart failure.

De La Soul was one of the legends featured in the Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary tribute at the 65th Grammy Awards on On February 5th, 2023.

Trugoy The Dove was 54 years old

De La Soul Founding Member Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com