HomeContests

Win $250 from Magic!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Magic 95.5 is hooking you up with $250 spending cash for you!  Click below or text FEBRUARY to 52140 from your mobile phone *text messages and data rates may apply* for your chance to win!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

 

WXMG Music Survey Cash Giveaway

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

TRENDING TODAY:

 

RELATED TAGS

cash giveaway Cincinnati Music Festival Music Survey

Close