Tubi Trolled Millions Of Fans Into Thinking They Were Missing The Big Game

Popular streaming service “Tubi” is known for both its good and disastrous tv shows and movies. During Super Bowl LVII, the streaming service premiered a commercial that tricked the entire country into thinking they were going to miss out on kickoff. Fans hit Twitter to give Tubi a pat on the back for the creative idea they successfully pulled off.

Every year The Super Bowl plays a handful of popular commercials during its halftime, turning the heads of everyone in the family. This year, Tubi’s commercial started off with fake announcers acting as if they were about to announce kickoff before the commercial goes into a tv screen selecting the Tubi app and playing ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’. Everyone was fooled after the commercial taking to social media to share:

