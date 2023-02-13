Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina and Idris Elba are one of our favorite stylish couples and the dynamic duo recently hit the town to show off their best fashion sense and we’re swooning!

Earlier today, the gorgeous couple was spotted on Instagram looking as stunning as ever. Sabrina and her hubby Idris were dripped in their best with Sabrina rocking a super sexy nude dress with a ruffled neckline and cut out waist. Idris complemented his beautiful wife in a navy blue tunic and matching slacks which he paired with black leather loafers that matched his look perfectly as the duo strutted their stuff on their romantic night out.

Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Style Goals In Latest IG Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com