Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup

The Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G has announced the return to the Queen City July 20th through July 22nd with a star-studded lineup! And like years past this year’s lineup is so good you might want to save that tax return to make sure you don’t miss one show!
The 2023 festival will kick off with a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Thursday, July 20th. The featured lineup to be announced real soon but you know it’s gonna be good!
Friday July 21st the festival will be at home of the Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium. The lineup includes the amazing Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, and Gerald Albright!
And the finale show will be on July 22nd wrapping up at Paycor Stadium with Norman Brown, Avery Sunshine, P-Funk Connection, Babyface, and headline Snoop Dogg!
In addition to the nightly performances, the festival will include a celebration of The Official Ceremony and special performances for the unveiling of The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame at the Banks. This will also take place on Saturday, July 22nd.
Tickets will go on sale on February 18th starting at 10 am via Ticketmaster and through the CMF office at 513-924-0900.
