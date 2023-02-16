Queen Latifah Breaks The Internet In A Thom Browne Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Queen Latifah was spotted on the scene recently and looked like royalty in an vibrant Thom Browne ensemble that we love!

Styled by talented celeb stylist Jason Rembert, the actress and legendary rapper donned the white and grey printed wrap coat like dress from the designer brand that looked absolutely beautiful on her. She wore her hair in a low pony tail and added a matching grey fur hat to compliment the white winter look. She also rocked a soft red lip and minimal makeup and jewelry to let the ensemble for itself. She then accessorized the look with light jewelry and matching boots and was all smiles for her night out in the cozy fit.

The entertainer’s stylist took to Instagram to share the complete look from the evening, sharing a photo set of the icon and simply captioning the photo set, “QL x @thombrowne”

Check out the fashionable ensemble on the legendary entertainer below.

Fans and fashionistas completely ate this look up, flooding Jason’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “She’s sooo beautiful,” one follower commented while others left an array of heart eye, fire flame and crown emojis for this fashionable queen.

What do you think about Queen Latifah’s fashionable ensemble? Looks like definitely broke the internet once again with this slay!

