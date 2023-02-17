Dove X LinkedIn Partner To Empower Natural Hair In The Workplace With The #BlackHairIsProfessional Campaign

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by your employer’s views on natural hair. Over the years, we’ve seen men, women, and kids discriminated against and completely disregarded because their natural hair was deemed unkempt, unprofessional, and unworthy of sharing space with the rest of the world.

Thanks to the CROWN Act (Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), it is now illegal to discriminate against people with natural hair textures and styles. The first CROWN Act was passed in California in 2019, and since then, 20 states and 30 cities have adopted similar statutes.

Dove and LinkedIn are taking things a step further with a partnership that aims to empower natural hair in the workplace. #BlackHairIsProfessional is a campaign that shines a light on hair discrimination while forging the conversation to create inclusive spaces for all-natural hairstyles in the Black community.

NEW 2023 CROWN Research reveals that:

Black women who wear their hair natural or in hairstyles inherent to their culture are perceived as less professional Black women’s hair is 2.5x more likely to be perceived as unprofessional.

Natural hair and protective hairstyles can impact the hiring process Approximately 2/3 of Black women (66%) make a change to their hair for a job interview. Among them, 41% changed their hair from curly to straight



These alarming statistics indicate it’s time for change. Through this partnership, Dove X LinkedIn plan to:

Provide all LinkedIn users free access to a suite of 10 LinkedIn Learning Courses that support a more equitable work environment, with a goal to educate 1 million hiring managers and workplace professionals by the end of 2023.

that support a more equitable work environment, with a goal to educate hiring managers and workplace professionals by the end of 2023. Drive awareness of The CROWN Act across platforms, encourage petition signatures, and support the passing of The CROWN Act to help end hair bias and hair discrimination nationwide.

across platforms, encourage petition signatures, and support the passing of The CROWN Act to help end hair bias and hair discrimination nationwide. Elevate and celebrate the real stories and voices of Black women professionals across the LinkedIn platform to help redefine what society declares “professional” for the workplace, because #BlackHairIsProfessional.

Want to do your part? Sign the petition! Spread the word.

