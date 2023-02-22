Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days

According to NBC4i, a major interstate ramp on the East Side is scheduled to close Wednesday morning for 90 days for construction.
According to ODOT, the ramp from I-270 northbound to I-70 westbound will close at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will remain closed until May 23.
The detour to get around the closure is I-270 northbound to the Main Street exit to I-270 southbound to I-70 westbound.
The ramp work is one part of a $433 million ODOT megaproject to improve the Far East Freeway, a stretch of I-70 from U.S. 33 near Bexley to State Route 204 near Pickerington.
For the full NBC4 story click here
