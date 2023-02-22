The man convicted of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle was sentenced today (Wednesday, February 22).
Eric R. Holder, Jr. will serve between 60 years to life in prison, after being found guilty of killing Ermias Asghedom, aka Nipsey Hussle, in July. Hussle was killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles in March of 2019.
In addition to the first-degree charge, Holder was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for shooting two other bystanders during the attack.
One of the prosecutors, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, argued during the trial that the murder was premeditated, and that it stemmed from a prior altercation Holder had with Nipsey.
One of Nipsey Hussle’s most celebrated songs, Victory Lap, recently earned a double-platinum certification nearly five years after the song was released.
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
De La Soul Founding Member Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Former Ohio State Buckeye Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Traffic Alert: Parts of These Downtown Highways to Close This Weekend
-
Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup
-
Racist image shown to kids at local school, parents outraged