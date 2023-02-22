Kyle Rittenhouse Faces 2nd Civil Lawsuit, Continues To Beg For Money From His Supporters

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this month a judge ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Krying Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse by the family of one of his slain victims, Anthony Huber, will move forward. Now, Rittenhouse faces another lawsuit, this time by Gaige Grosskreutz, the man Rittenhouse shot but didn’t kill while playing redneck Batman on the streets of Kenosha during civil unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to CBS 58, the lawsuit names Rittenhouse, former Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, former Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, the city and county of Kenosha, and other counties and municipalities who sent cops to Kenosha that night.

From CBS:

“[Gaige Grosskreutz] must live with the physical and emotional wounds inflicted by Defendant Rittenhouse and the Defendants who deputized and enabled him,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit claims a failure to intervene on the part of law enforcement, saying they, “neglected to prevent or aid in preventing these wrongful acts where the wrongful acts were committed and could have been prevented by reasonable diligence.”

The lawsuit seeks relief in the form of economic damages for, “emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering.”

Of course, Rittenhouse, as usual, responded to the news by continuing to pretend the only victim in this story is himself while begging for money to help him fight, you know, accountability.

“This lawsuit is an attempt to drown anyone who legally and justifiably defends (their) lives from attackers in a mountain of legal debt,” Rittenhouse tweeted. “We can not let them win. If they can come after me they will come after you.”

So, basically, Rittenhouse still thinks he’s Jesus about to be crucified for going out of his way to cross state lines, arm himself with a rifle and becoming the only person to kill people in Kenosha during the protest-turned-riot—or as he puts it, self-defense.

But it appears that the only real consequence Rittenhouse is suffering is going broke from fighting legal battles. In fact, last Friday, Rittenhouse posted a tweet begging his cultists for more money to “pay off my outstanding balance I have with my lawyers.” I guess no one is doing pro-Bono work for pro-gun nuts who kill and then become pro-victim cosplayers who are really the cause of their own circumstances.

Hopefully, all of the actual victims of Rittenhouse’s rampage get everything they’re seeking.

