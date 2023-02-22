Pastor Mike Jr. Brings Us To Church With Talks Of Ministry, Music And Collaborating With His Mom

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Having a conversation with Pastor Mike Jr. will always remind you of what if feels like to experience a true messenger of God. Thankfully we had that glorious pleasure here at POTC recently as he stopped by for a brief chat to celebrate the success of his new album, Impossible.

As you can see below, he has a lot to be proud of when it comes to this project:

The founder of Rock City Church brought that infectious energy of his congregation straight to the studio, much to the gratitude of both Incognito and DJ Misses. From speaking on his greatest collaborator being none other than momma herself, who recently battled sepsis, to aspirations to work alongside Drake, Quality Control, GloRilla and Mary J. Blige specifically, the convo definitely makes for a worthy listen.

Watch the full interview with Pastor Mike Jr. on Posted On The Corner below:

