Cassie was recently spotted on Instagram baring all and looking fierce in a diamond encrusted dress and she looked absolutely incredible.
The beauty’s photos were shared on Instagram by her stylist, Legendary Lade, where the starlet donned a sexy, cut out dress by Lace by Tanaya for her appearance in a music video with Chris Brown and Jack Harlow. In the photo set, the songstress was shown posing for the cameras while serving face and body in the process. She paired the look with tie up sandals and dangly earrings while letting the dress make a statement on its own. As for her hair, she wore her hair in big, fluffy curls with a middle part to let her locs frame both sides of her face.
Cassie’s stylist shared a few photos from the music video shoot as she posed on set standing in front of a mirror in a vibrant and lit room. The stylist captioned the multi-post photo set, “CASSIE! for Psychic by Chris Brown ft. Jack Harlow.
Styled by ME & @lehoneyb
Makeup @rokaelbeauty
Hair @tigerbahmb & @felliousmiller
#pyschic #chrisbrown #jackharlow #musicvideo”
Check out the stunning look below.
Whew, Mrs. Fine is truly, fine, and we’re loving this sexy look on her! Beauties, would you rock something like this? What do you think about Cassie’s most recent look?
DON’T MISS…
Christina Milian and Cassie Fine Show Off Their Beautiful Baby Bumps In Pregnancy Announcement
Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
De La Soul Founding Member Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Traffic Alert: Parts of These Downtown Highways to Close This Weekend
-
Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Win Tickets to See New Edition on The Legacy Tour