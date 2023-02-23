HomeCbus

The Columbus Symphony Announces Ne-Yo as Special Guest

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Spotify Secret Genius Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Nov 2018

Source: Variety / Getty

The Columbus Symphony has announced its 2023 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops lineup for its annual summer outdoor concert series.

The kick off will be June 17th featuring R&B singer and writer Ne-Yo.  Ne-Yo will be performing with his band, along with his dancers backed by the Columbus Symphony.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Additional special guests for the season include; Super Diamond (June 24th), Patriotic Pops and Soul featuring Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale (July 1st), The Music of Whitney Houston: a Celebration (July 8th), The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (July 15th), Ben Folds (July 22nd), and The OSU Marching Bands (July 28 & 29th)

Related Stories

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com

General admission lawn tickets range from $36.75-$47.25 in advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50-15.75. Children 2 and under are free. Full tables and single table seats are available for purchase from $63-$998. For more information call 614-469-0939.

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Close