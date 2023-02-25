Serena Williams Accepts The Jackie Robinson Sports Award At The NAACP Image Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Serena Williams as the beauty just accepted the Jackie Robinson Sports Award at this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

The award recognizes individuals in sports for their achievement in athletics as well as for their work in social justice, civil rights, and community involvement. With her accepting this award, Williams joins the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson, Wilma Rudolph, and the Harlem Globetrotters who were previously honored with this achievement.

And with the superstar being called one of the greatest athletes of all time, she is more than deserving of the incredible honor, holding 23 Grand Slam singles titles and having won Wimbledon seven times as a singles competitor.

Serena Williams took to the stage at this evening’s ceremony donning a custom Brandon Blackwood silk velvet gown that featured a deep V neckline. She paired the look with a sheer silk corset to help accentuate the asymmetric waistline along with a high slit and the circular train for extra flair. The beauty was all smiles when she received the honor, holding it high above her head and thanking her family and loved ones for supporting her throughout her incredible career.

Check out a photo from the event as the starlet accepted the prestigious award.

What an honor! Congratulations to our G.O.A.T, Serena Williams!

DON’T MISS…

Serena Williams Accepts The Jackie Robinson Sports Award At The NAACP Image Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com