Mielle Organics Avocado & Tamanu Collection Is a Chef’s Kiss For Frizzy Manes

Curl mavens and heat-styled naturals will all agree that frizz can be the bane of their existence. Frizz gives your mane a rough, dry appearance that can offset the hard work of caring for and styling your hair. Thankfully, the Mielle Organics Avocado & Tamanu System makes frizz a non-factor and gives your mane the royal treatment.

The Mielle Organics Avocado & Tamanu line makes history as the brand’s first step-by-step collection curated to target frizzy manes. The line includes an Anti-Frizz Shampoo, Anti-Frizz Conditioner, and an Anti-Frizz Leave-In Conditioner. Plus, it ups the ante with the exclusive Cold Application technology. It mirrors the idea of giving your hair a cool shot with a blow dryer to smooth the hair cuticle. That said, Mielle Organics has created the chill and style era.

As a result, the Mielle Organics Avocado & Tamanu line is a 4-step process that ends with a styler of your choice — the Anti-Frizz Curl Perfector or the Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum. Each styler should be refrigerated for activation. The Curl Perfector adds another layer of protection against frizz while boosting definition and adding shine. The Stay Straight Serum lays your hair down, imparts shine, and acts as a heat protectant.

Although cocktailing is standard practice, on the contrary, Mielle Organics Senior Director of Programming Nicole Ray Robinson shared that it’s not needed.

“The beautiful thing about this line is that we’ve pretty much done all the work for you,” Nicole says. “The Cold Application Technology does a great job of sealing in the cuticle. Furthermore, the formula addresses all of your needs, which cancels out the need for cocktailing.”

Aside from the Mielle Organics Avocado & Tamanu’s innovative technology, the brand understands that naturals want their hair to smell good. The line pairs avocado, grapeseed, olive, tamanu, and sweet almond oils with shea butter that creates a fruity, tropical scent that lasts.

“When you first open one of the products, the beautiful scent immediately hits you,” Nicole told us. “So, we wanted to make sure that the scent has the same effect on your hair.”

The brand has always pulled out all the stops to create products that check all the boxes in our haircare journey. Now, the Mielle Organics Avocado & Tamanu line is another example of the brand staying true to its mission and belief that “healthier ingredients encourage healthy hair and skin.”

Head on over to the Mielle Cosmetics website or visit CVS, Target, or Walmart to grab the collection today.

