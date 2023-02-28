Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Dominque Da Diva was under fire after a clip from the Creed lll Premiere Red Carpet with Lore’l of The Morning Hustle and Michael B. Jordan went viral! In the clip MBJ confronts Lore’l about calling him “corny” on her podcast “The Undressing Room”;

As Lore’l states during the interview, she wasn’t the one who called Michael B. Jordan “corny”, it was Dominique Da Diva who was also a co-host on the podcast. On The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva, Diva addresses why she called him “corny” and shares that it wasn’t meant in a bad way…

RELATED: Lore’l Didn’t Call Michael B. Jordan “Corny” & We Have The Receipts From ‘The Undressing Room’ Podcast

Later in the show DJ Quicksilva and Dominique Da Diva opened up the phone lines so callers share their opinions on the situation and let us know what actually makes a man “corny. Here what a few had to say in the clip below…

LISTEN TO THE UNDRESSING ROOM PODCAST EPISODE BEING REFERRED TO BELOW

In the “Cry Me A River” episode of The Undressing Room podcast, former co-host Dominique Da Diva is the one who called out the actor during his relationship with Lori Harvey. Dominique, who is the co-host of the Nationally syndicated show “The Quicksilva Show” said “You know what I really think deep down inside? I think that Michael B. Jordan is a nice, corny guy, and I don’t mean that as a slight.” While Lore’l did say that classmates did tease the actor over his name, and for bringing headshots to school, she was not the one who called him corny.

Make sure to tune-in for The Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva Monday-Friday 3pm-7pm EST

SEE MORE FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW:

ICYMI: Dominique Da Diva Addresses Calling Michael B. Jordan “Corny” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com