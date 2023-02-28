Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Coi Leray has been named the new face of sneaker and streetwear brand Snipes’ new Q1 streetwear apparel collection.

Snipes is a leading streetwear and sneaker company in the United States and Europe. It offers products from top brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, and New Balance through its 300 US-based stores and digital properties. Snipes’ latest collection represents style and liberation, two characteristics that multi-platinum artist Coi Leray possesses. “Coi Leray embodies everything that SNIPES stands for – creativity, authenticity, and individuality. We are excited to collaborate with her to bring a fresh perspective to our Q1 collection, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the unique energy that Coi brings to the brand,” ” stated Paula Barbosa, VP of Marketing for SNIPES.”

The Snipes’ Collection

The Snipes’ Q1 streetwear apparel collection infuses leisure wear and fashion. It features hoodies, leggings, nylon jackets, pants, and more styles reminiscent of the ’90s. The collection can provide a casual everyday ensemble or a bold, statement look that’s good for your next outing. Leray’s popping style flows perfectly with the Snipes’ Q1 collection because it pushes boundaries much like the artist. The “Players” rapper is a fashion enthusiast, and she is elated to cultivate a beneficial partnership. “I’m thrilled to be the face of SNIPES’ new streetwear collection! Fashion has always been a huge part of my life. The SNIPES team has done an amazing job designing this collection – the pieces are fresh, fun, and so on-trend. This is just the beginning of a beautiful partnership – Coi Leray and SNIPES, baby,” boasts the artist.

For more information on SNIPES and the Q1 collection, visit snipesusa.com.

Coi Leray Is The New Face Of Sneaker And Streetwear Brand Snipes’ New Apparel Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com