Exclusive: Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Explain Their Life-Changing Roles In ‘Creed 3’

This Friday (March 3), the world will be treated to a major theatrical experience in more ways than one when budding Young Black Hollywood actors Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan go head-to-head in the highly-anticipated new edition to the Rocky film franchise, Creed 3.
Thankfully, “GRIFF” was on board during a recent press junket for a quick round of questions with the two Hollywood heavyweights.
The roles that both Majors and Jordan play in Creed 3 respectively have impacted their lives on multiple levels. From this being MBJ’s directorial debut to J. Majors displaying some serious emotion during a handful of pivotal scenes, “GRIFF” quickly found out that both these future silver screen legends are forever changed by the experience.
See “GRIFF” get off a quick fire round of questions with Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors below, and be sure to go see Creed 3 in theaters this Friday:
