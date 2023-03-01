Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Bajan Billionaire Rihanna Fenty might be expanding her growing empire to include swimwear. A new 1(b) intent-to-use trademark application was filed for “RIRI” in class 009 and 025 to be used for sunglasses & swimwear. The motion includes swimwear, coats, neckwear, belts, and shoes.

The award-winning entertainer has been growing her empire for years. From Fenty Beauty to Savage X Fenty to the rumored Fenty Hair, the entrepreneur is on the road to dominating the beauty and fashion industries.

Rihanna made waves with her color-inclusive beauty line and her size-inclusive intimates line. She was the first to offer a diversity that reached all shades, all sizes, and all backgrounds. Whether you had a disability, were nine months pregnant (like model Slick Woods), or had a complexion on opposite ends of the skin spectrum, Rihanna made you feel seen and heard. With a formula that includes diversity and inclusion to that extent, a new swimwear collection will be successful.

Rihanna started 2023 with a bag. After a very long performance hiatus, the starlet bodied her Super Bowl performance, while announcing she is pregnant with her second child. As the world recovered from the news, she let us know she will also take the stage of the 2023 Oscars to perform her emotionally charge ballad, “Lift Me Up.”

There’s no telling if new music is over yonder, but we will get a few performances, new products, and a baby!

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Drops Sexy Perfume Teaser; Sparks New Music Rumors

Expanding Fenty: Rihanna Steps Into The Activewear Space With Savage X Fenty Sport

Rihanna Reportedly Files Trademark For Fenty Hair, Sends The Internet Spiraling

Fenty Swim? Rihanna Files A Trademark That Indicates A New Swimwear Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com