‘What’s Your Point’ With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams: Will The Supreme Court Shoot Down Student Loan Debt Relief?

The Supreme Court is currently listening to arguments around Student Loan Debt Relief and according to reports, it’s not looking good for millions of people looking for help. If the government can spend money on wars, why not help people suffering from debt? Russ Parr and Armstrong Williams discuss the hot-button topic and more in this week’s “What’s Your Point” segment.

RUSS PARR: Good morning. I’m all subdued. I’m yeah. Cause you know you’re gonna get to smoke today, boy. Hey, the Supreme Court says it’s ready to reject the student loan forgiveness plan. I’m sure because this is a conservative court and your guy, Mr. Clarence, is on that court. And I’m sure they’re going to strike this down. Joe Biden tried to get a campaign promise and told everybody, hey, I’m gonna give you some student debt relief and the Supreme Court stopped it. Why?

ARMSTONG WILLIAMS: Well, none of what you said is true. They have not rendered an opinion. They just heard both sides and Biden’s lawyer actually did a very good job making the case, and the Supreme Court, they can interpret the Constitution and they compare it to other precedents that they’ve set. You know, there are people who feel that it creates a burden for taxpayers who will eventually have to pay this money back, and then some people may consider it unfair to those who have no loans and are paid off their loans. But you know, you know, let’s think about this when the government spends billions of dollars in Ukraine, you waste money…

RUSS: Here’s the thing, Armstrong. It’s like we spend $400 billion for a 30-year war in Afghanistan. You know, we were building a wall. How much did that cost? You know, and here’s what I don’t understand, and you said, well, it’s not fair to people that paid off their loans. Well, life isn’t fair. But here’s the other thing. Some of those folks were able to get gainful employment, where there are other people that may have the same degree, usually the disenfranchised, usually African Americans and other minorities, it’s not even playing field out there in the workforce and so they need this relief.

And the problem that I have is the fact that we can find the money for all kinds of other crap, but something that’s meaningful that can help people with their lives, w just like uh, we don’t want to make Biden look good because this thing would make Biden look good.

ARMSTRONG: Yeah, but the other issue here is that not all colleges are the same. You can’t lump them together. Historical black colleges are different from someone’s going to these Ivy League schools. They’re a lot of elitists that don’t want to pay for their kids in school and they would take advantage of this, that loan forgiveness. How does? It plays out? Look, there’s no question about this. There are already other loan forgiveness programs, so this may be a temporary solution for the largest problem.

RUSS: Yeah, we’re usually giving big corporations tax breaks, right?

ARMSTRONG: I think the real issue here is overinflated college costs. We’ve gotta get that under control.

‘What’s Your Point’ With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams: Will The Supreme Court Shoot Down Student Loan Debt Relief? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com