Kerry Washington took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s book this week when the actress attended the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors clad in the red Marc Bouwer dress Whitney Houston wore in 1996. Her stylist, Law Roach, posted a carousel of both looks.

The actress showed her excitement via an Instagram video. Singing the chorus to Houston’s I Have Nothing and answering the question, “What’s cooler than wearing Whitney Houston’s dress?” Washington served timeless glamour in a red halter dress and matching red pumps.

“No lies told. Whitney Houston’s ACTUAL @marcbouwer dress she wore in 1996 . Sooooooo incredibly special. #ABFFAwards here I come! ,” she captioned the video.

Houston was a long-time fan of designer Marc Bouwer. Pinned to the top of his Instagram account is a video of the iconic singer wearing several of his dresses.

The post revisits several of Bouwer’s designs worn by Houston, to a VoiceOver of the singer explaining why he’s her go-to man for red carpet and performance garments.

“There’s a young man that designs for me. His name is Marc, Marc Bouwer, and he’s probably my favorite right now because he knows – he knows my body very well. And he knows just how to tuck it and do it and make it fit me very well. I don’t have a favorite dress, but he is right now my favorite designer,” Houston says.

Smooth flex.

Bouwer designs for lots of our faves, including Toni Braxton, Beyonce, Oprah, Diana Ross, and Kerry Washington, who looked phenomenal in the infamous red dress. What do you think?

Kerry Washington Wears Whitney Houston’s Famous Marc Bouwer Dress To The ABFF Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com