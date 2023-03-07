Fashion week is full of surprises, but we didn’t see this couple coming. Rapper Tyga is dating Sk8er Boi rockstar, Avril Lavigne. The unlikely couple seemingly solidified their romance with a kiss in front of the paparazzi at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week.
In another shot, Tyga can be seen leading Avril through the crown and tending to her hair as they proudly displayed their love. Avril kept is true to her rockstar lifestyle wearing just a Vetements hoodie (no pants is a trend this season) with patent leather boots. Tyga kept it effortless in dark sunglasses and a chic streetwear look.
Apparently, this isn’t the first time the duo was spotted on the scene together. Earlier that week Tyga and Avril looked real cozy in the front row at the Ottolinger show. They also attended a Leonardo DiCaprio party last year, PageSix reports.
It was only a month ago, Avril spit from her fiancé Mod Sun. Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner and fathered a child with Blac Chyna, who then went on to have a child with Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian. Kylie went on to have two children with rapper and superproducer Travis Scott.
RELATED STORIES:
These Celebs Brought The Style To Milan Fashion Week
Nailed It: The Best Nail Looks From New York Fashion Week
Tyga And Avril Lavigne Debut Their Relationship With A Kiss At Paris Fashion Week Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking
-
Celebrities Who Were Accused of Sexual Assault at The Playboy Mansion and Events
-
Cult Classic Comedy ‘The Wash’ To Get TV Series Reboot
-
You Wont Believe What Singer D'Angelo Looks Like Now! [VIDEO]