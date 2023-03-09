Former Ohio House Speaker Convicted in ‘Largest Corruption Case’ in State’s History

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Larry Householder and Matt Borges, a former state House Speaker, and former Ohio Republican Party Chair, were convicted today in a $60M bribery scheme.

According to AP News, a Cincinnati jury took just over 9 hours to convict the pair on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery.

Prosecutors have called this the largest corruption case in the history of Ohio.

From AP News:

Over the past seven weeks, jurors at the trial were presented with firsthand accounts of the alleged scheme, as well as reams of financial documents, emails, texts and wire-tap audio.

The prosecution called two of the people arrested — Juan Cespedes and Jeff Longstreth, who pleaded guilty — to testify about political contributions that they said are not ordinary, but bribes intended to secure passage of the bailout bill, known as House Bill 6.

Householder’s attorneys described his activities as nothing more than hardball politics.

To finish this report from AP News, [click here].

Former Ohio House Speaker Convicted in ‘Largest Corruption Case’ in State’s History was originally published on wzakcleveland.com