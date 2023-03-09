According to TMZ, the Cocaine Bear isn’t the only ‘wild animal on drugs’ story crazy enough for the big screen. Recently in Cincinnati, Ohio, a big wild cat also had cocaine discovered in its system.
For real.
Ohio officials say they were responding to a call for a “leopard” stuck in a tree. Once authorities arrived they found out that it wasn’t actually a leopard, but rather an African serval cat… both of which are illegal to own in the state.
The animal was picked up by Cincinnati Animal Control and could be handed over to the Cincinnati Zoo.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
After doing some testing of the DNA and for narcotics, they discovered that the animal had been exposed to cocaine.
The animal’s owner is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.
To read the entire report from TMZ, [click here].
The Latest:
- Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
- Own Set To Premiere Essence Magazine Docu-Series ‘Time Of Essence’ Featuring Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina Hall & More
- Georgia Republican Absurdly Tries To Link Diversity And Inclusion Initiatives To Ohio Train Derailment
- Former Ohio House Speaker Convicted in ‘Largest Corruption Case’ in State’s History
- Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
- Murder charges filed in death of Columbus woman found in landfill
- Columbus Cop Pulled Over Drag Racing Drunk Still On Duty
- Jonathan Majors Opens Up About Playing Dennis Rodman In ’48 Hours In Vegas’
- Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real
- Idris Elba On Being Loved By A Black Woman: ‘It’s A Blessing’
- Janelle Monae Is Captivating On The March Cover Of ‘Ebony Magazine’
Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Cult Classic Comedy ‘The Wash’ To Get TV Series Reboot
-
Celebrities Who Were Accused of Sexual Assault at The Playboy Mansion and Events
-
You Wont Believe What Singer D'Angelo Looks Like Now! [VIDEO]
-
Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say
-
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide