According to TMZ, the sister of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (Shalonda Mixon) is a suspect in a shooting that took place Monday night near Joe’s home in southeast Cincinnati.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, there was a report of a minor being shot on Ayers Road in Anderson Township around 8:30pm. The juveniles were reportedly playing a game outside and came under fire with 11 rounds. One juvenile was reportedly hit with in the foot and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
A black Honda was said to leave Mixon’s home and pulled over. In the car was 34-year-old man named Lamonte Brewer and Shalonda Mixon, both have been id’ed as suspects in the shooting.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
- Own Set To Premiere Essence Magazine Docu-Series ‘Time Of Essence’ Featuring Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina Hall & More
- Georgia Republican Absurdly Tries To Link Diversity And Inclusion Initiatives To Ohio Train Derailment
- Former Ohio House Speaker Convicted in ‘Largest Corruption Case’ in State’s History
- Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
- Murder charges filed in death of Columbus woman found in landfill
- Columbus Cop Pulled Over Drag Racing Drunk Still On Duty
- Jonathan Majors Opens Up About Playing Dennis Rodman In ’48 Hours In Vegas’
- Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real
- Idris Elba On Being Loved By A Black Woman: ‘It’s A Blessing’
- Janelle Monae Is Captivating On The March Cover Of ‘Ebony Magazine’
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Cult Classic Comedy ‘The Wash’ To Get TV Series Reboot
-
Celebrities Who Were Accused of Sexual Assault at The Playboy Mansion and Events
-
You Wont Believe What Singer D'Angelo Looks Like Now! [VIDEO]
-
Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say
-
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide