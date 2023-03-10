Hot Spot: Mo’Nique Still Wants A Public Apology From Tyler Perry & Oprah [WATCH]

This morning in The Hot Spot, Da Brat and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss Mo’Nique’s latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she opened up about a variety of topics including her marriage, Netflix, and some issues she’s dealt with during her career.
According to Vanity Fair, “Following a contentious awards campaign for 2009’s Precious, the Oscar winner has made amends with director Lee Daniels, but maintains she’s been labeled “difficult” by the film’s high-profile producers.”
