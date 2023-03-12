Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert

According to NBC4i, The Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Friday released details regarding the death of one of two twins who were previously the subjects of an Ohio Amber Alert.
On the night of Ky’air Thomas’ death on Jan. 29, the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at an area home. Emergency crews took him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner’s office has since said the manner of death was undetermined, but that Ky’air’s sleeping position could have been a factor.
“The cause of death is ruled Sudden Unexplained Infant Death with other significant conditions including unsafe sleep environment; post-prandial infant placed facedown, unsupervised, on an adult bed, surrounded by excess pillows and blankets,” the coroner’s office wrote.
For the full NBC4 story click here
