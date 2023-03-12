According to NBC4i, one person is dead and three others were injured after a crash on Interstate 270 South Sunday afternoon on the east side of Columbus.
The crash happened at approximately 2:04 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-270 past US Route 33.
Columbus police said a Mercedes Benz SUV and a Honda Fit were traveling south on I-270 when the Honda was trying to pull into a turnaround area between the northbound and southbound lanes when it hit the Mercedes, causing the Mercedes to flip.
The driver of the Mercedes, who police identified only as a man in his 50s, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Central Ohio Man Taken to Hospital After Being Attacked by Zebra
- One dead, three injured in I-270 crash; road reopens
- Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
- Angela Bassett Snubbed Again, Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Best Supporting Actress
- Tiger Woods Calls Cap on Ex’s Alleged Oral Agreement Jig
- Chloë Bailey Was Angelic In This All White Look
- Yung Miami Steps Out In A Mesh Jumpsuit That We Love
- Marsai Martin Is Stunning In All Red For Pre Oscars Event
- Megan Thee Stallion Is Set To Return To The Stage This Month In Her Hometown Of Houston
- Halle Bailey Boldly Steps Out In A Spicy Red Mônot Gown
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
-
You Wont Believe What Singer D'Angelo Looks Like Now! [VIDEO]
-
Cult Classic Comedy ‘The Wash’ To Get TV Series Reboot
-
Three Dead OHIO: Bodies Found ‘Bound and Gagged’
-
Celebrities Who Were Accused of Sexual Assault at The Playboy Mansion and Events
-
Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say