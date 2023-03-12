One dead, three injured in I-270 crash; road reopens

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, one person is dead and three others were injured after a crash on Interstate 270 South Sunday afternoon on the east side of Columbus.

The crash happened at approximately 2:04 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-270 past US Route 33.

Columbus police said a Mercedes Benz SUV and a Honda Fit were traveling south on I-270 when the Honda was trying to pull into a turnaround area between the northbound and southbound lanes when it hit the Mercedes, causing the Mercedes to flip.

The driver of the Mercedes, who police identified only as a man in his 50s, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

For the full NBC4 story click here

