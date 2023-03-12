HomeCbus

One dead, three injured in I-270 crash; road reopens

According to NBC4i, one person is dead and three others were injured after a crash on Interstate 270 South Sunday afternoon on the east side of Columbus.

The crash happened at approximately 2:04 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-270 past US Route 33.

Columbus police said a Mercedes Benz SUV and a Honda Fit were traveling south on I-270 when the Honda was trying to pull into a turnaround area between the northbound and southbound lanes when it hit the Mercedes, causing the Mercedes to flip.

The driver of the Mercedes, who police identified only as a man in his 50s, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

