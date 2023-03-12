Central Ohio Man Taken to Hospital After Being Attacked by Zebra

According to NBC4i, A man was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a zebra in Pickaway County Sunday.
According to a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the man owned the zebras and kept them in a fenced area on his property.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. His condition is not known.
For the full NBC4 story click here
