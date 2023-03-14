Blac Chyna Gets Breast & Butt Reductions, Wants To Be A Better Version of Herself

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Blac Chyna is cutting back on some of her most noticeable assets and isn’t shy about letting her fans know why she’s doing it.

Recently, Blac Chyna went on Instagram to let everyone know she was getting breast and butt reduction surgeries. The decision is part of her “life changing journey” as she goes about living a healthier and fuller life. Dressed down looking ready to go under the knife, Rob Kardashian’s baby mama sent a PSA to all her followers who might want to one day follow in her previous footsteps. “I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff.”

Explaining that she’d never had a BBL, Chyna broke down the difference between a BBL and “a** shots.” She also revealed she had gotten her silicone shots when she was just 19-years-old. Now that she’s moving on a different path, she wants them removed from her body so she “can grow.”

Props to Chyna for trying to better herself and allowing her followers to share in on the journey with her.

She’s even said she’s willing to retire the “long sharp nails” look. The reality TV star revealed that the surgery went longer than it should have and explained why. “Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking [it],” she said in the IG video.

That’s lowkey scary if you think about it.

The move comes on the heels of Chyna announcing she’d be shutting down her OnlyFans account for the sake of her two kids, 10-year-old son King Cairo and 6-year-old daughter Dream. Now that Blac Chyna is looking to become a better and more natural woman, it should be interesting to see how the Kardashian family goes about dealing with her. Their relationship has proven to be rocky at best over the years.

What do y’all think of Blac Chyna getting a breast and butt reduction? Let us know in the comments section below.

