We are sad to report that Bobby Caldwell, the singer-songwriter best known for his hit single, “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has died at the age of 71, following a lengthy illness.
His rep tells TMZ that he passed away in his sleep at his New Jersey home on Tuesday night (March 14).
Back in June of 2022, Caldwell’s official Facebook page gave insight into his medical issues. The post revealed that he developed peripheral neuropathy, caused by damage to the nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord, that has greatly affected his ability to perform.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Starting out as a rhythm guitarist for Little Richard in the early 1970s, the Manhattan-born, Miami-bred Caldwell released his self-titled debut album in 1978. Its lead single, “What You Won’t Do For Love,” became a major hit on Black radio, reaching #6 on the Billboard R&B charts and #9 on the Hot 100. The song has been covered and sampled many times over the years by artists such as Phyllis Hyman, Boyz II Men, 2Pac, and Snoh Aalegra, just to name a few.
He would record a total of 16 albums during his career. His last, Cool Uncle, was released in 2015.
In addition to recording and touring on his own, Caldwell also wrote songs for several artists, including Chicago, Natalie Cole, Roberta Flack, and Al Jarreau. His most notable songwriting credit is Peter Cetera and Amy Grant’s duet, “The Next Time I Fall,” a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.
- Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges
- Joe Exotica AKA Tiger King is Running for President, From Prison
- Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
- My Love For Law Roach Runs Deeper Than Clothes
- Lori Harvey Is A Goddess In Her Latest IG Photo Dump
- Why Are There So Few Black Veterinarians?
- 50 Cent Issues Warning To Former Employee Who Stole $2 Million
- Spice Announces Her Third Pregnancy: ‘God Has Been So Good To Me!’
- U.S. Drone FORCED Down By Russian Fighter Jet
- Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71 was originally published on foxync.com
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
You Wont Believe What Singer D'Angelo Looks Like Now! [VIDEO]
-
The Top 18 Red Carpet Looks from the 95th Academy Awards
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars