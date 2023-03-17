Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

When Mary J Blige isn’t leaving her heart and soul on a track, she’s advocating for early detection breast cancer screenings. The cause is near and dear to her heart, and she’s used her platform in the most remarkable ways to make that known.

Blige took part in a forum with award-winning journalist Katie Couric and Dr. Susan Harvey to discuss women’s health care, the importance of regular screenings, and more.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “It was great to join @katiecouric and my partners @Hologic for an important conversation about reducing health inequities and improving access to regular screenings. We need to do everything we all can to improve healthcare for ALL women. Thank you to @Lakenonaimpactforum for hosting such a powerful event. #womenshealth #LNIF23″

The iconic vocalist wore a vibrant pink David Koma suit, the official color for breast cancer.

Blige’s suit featured flared trousers that she paired with Amina Muadd pumps. She accessorized with diamond hoop earrings and a diamond necklace. Celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace styled her hair in soft curls that cascaded down her back. The entire look was a vibe from head to toe.

We love this look! What do you think? Are you feeling Mary’s ensemble?

Mary J Blige Stuns In A Vibrant Pink David Koma Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com