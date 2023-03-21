If you were born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio then you already know that, hey, we’ve got some pretty good food around here! While that may have been just popular opinion before, a brand new list curated by Travel + Leisure has just confirmed it as fact!
In a recent post titled ‘The Best Food Cities in the U.S.’, Cleveland ranked number seven, a modest ranking that a few local chefs may deem to be a bit on the low side. But in all seriousness, being recognized as one of the best places to find a good meal across the United States is a pretty big deal!
The post highlighted a few area restaurants we all know and love! Including the West Side Market, Pearl’s Kitchen, and Cleveland Cold Brew. It also pointed out how our area is very diverse, as we’re home to more than 100 different ethnicities, which undoubtedly plays a role in our vast array of delicious food to eat.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From BBQ to seafood, deli sandwiches, Asian cuisines, black-owned restaurants… The Land truly is a unique and diverse place to have breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner!
Here’s the entire list of best food cities, in order, from the Travel + Leisure website:
- New York City, New York
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Chicago, Illinois
- San Francisco, California
- Houston, Texas
- Tucson, Arizona
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Greenville, South Carolina
To see the entire report from Travel + Leisure, [click here].
The Latest:
- Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
- Cleveland Makes List of Top 10 ‘Food’ Cities in the Country!
- Here’s What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
- Dodge unveils it’s last gas powered muscle car that’s faster than a Tesla
- Keke Palmer Says Of All Her Careers, Motherhood Is Her ‘Greatest Gig Of All’
- Yung Miami Is ‘Back Outside’ In NYC In An All Black Look
- Wrongfully Convicted Victim and Civil Rights Lawyer Speak Out to Raise Awareness
- “New Besties” Meg The Stallion and Vice President Kamala Harris Celebrate Women’s History Month
- Minnesota Republican Claims Genocides Between Native Americans And White People Went ‘Each Way’
- Black Tony Is Finally Coming To Work…At 11 O’clock [WATCH]
Cleveland Makes List of Top 10 ‘Food’ Cities in the Country! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
Spice Announces Her Third Pregnancy: ‘God Has Been So Good To Me!’
-
You Wont Believe What Singer D'Angelo Looks Like Now! [VIDEO]
-
The Top 18 Red Carpet Looks from the 95th Academy Awards