Nick Cannon recently made a comment about one ex-girlfriend he wishes he had a baby with. Any idea who that could be!?
Cannon, a father of 12, dated Cristina Milian in the early 2000s. The two were together for two years and met on the set of Love Don’t Cost A Thing in 2003. In an interview post from The Shade Room that went live yesterday, Cannon insinuated that he wished he and Milian would’ve had a baby.
“If I say this, I know this gonna go viral,” Cannon said. “But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don’t Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant…I was like, ‘Dang, man,’ but I was so happy for her.”
Milian, at that time, had a baby with her ex-husband The Dream.
Cannon then also went on to praise his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, for who he’s often had high praise. He remarked in the interview about how he had pictures of Mariah on his wall at the age of 12, implying his infatuation with her has always been present.
But the real question is, who will Nick Cannon get pregnant next? He’s recently stated that he’ll stop making babies when God tells him to, so I’m guessing we won’t have to wait too long for that answer!
Here’s The No. 1 Ex Nick Cannon Wishes He Had a Baby With was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
