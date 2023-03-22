Trina’s New Sugar Popped Collection Will Have You Serving Main Character Energy

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

There’s nothing like some sparkle to help you feel like that girl, and Trina’s collection has no shortage of shimmer. The Diamond princess has teamed up with Sugar Popped to serve show-stopping dresses for the special occasion in your life.

As a rapper, radio host, and Love & Hip-Hop Miami star Trina has had countless red-carpet moments, but the average person does not always get the chance to show up and show out like @trinarockstarr. This affordable collection can offer glam to the girl getting ready for her birthday brunch or graduation dinner.

It features several elements of Trina’s personal style, like fur, fringe, pink, high necklines, and slits. The details on the selections come in different sizes that accommodate different body types and comfort levels. Oversized chain links, tiny crystals, and medium mirrored pieces add something special.

The disco chain dress ($149.00) is a flexible option for an oversized shirt or a mini dress due to its stretchy lining. The mod selection is perfect for a night out, and it stands out from the tiny tiered sequins typical of the emerging “going out tops.”

This diamond tulle dress ($69.00) demands a second look. The top gunmetal gray and black tulle are an unexpected pairing, but they work thanks to the rhinestones embedded in the top and the shimmery gloves that come with the dress.

Make images from your maternity photoshoot or a girls’ trip to Aspen pop by draping yourself in this splurge-worthy Fuchsia Fox Tail Cape ($699.00). Or snatch the attention of the whole club by using it to top off a romper or little black dress.

The blush royalty diamond gown ($149.00) lets you show off your curves while keeping your skin covered. It has a sexy tear-dropped-shaped detail in the middle, and the invisible zipper slips seamlessly into the cascading ruby-colored stones.

Channel Trina’s royal energy in the Diamond Star Gown Nude ($89.00). The silver-coated racerback neckline cinches in your top half, while the high slit lets you show off the gams. The dress is double-lined and comes in black ($89.00).

Learn more about the collection at sugarpopped.com.

DON’T MISS:

5 Brunch-Approved Pieces We Need From Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop

3 Ways To Style It: Fashion Inspo For Your 2-Piece Suit

Don’t Erase Blackness At The Met Gala Because It Didn’t Show Up How You Thought It Should

Trina’s New Sugar Popped Collection Will Have You Serving Main Character Energy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com