Eagles Makin’ Moves: Offseason Signings Aim Toward Championship Run

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After falling short in the NFL Championship game, the Philadelphia Eagles are now back to the drawing board ready to reload their roster for the 2023-2024 season. With some of the teams crucial pieces, like safety CJ Gardner-Johnson and running back Miles Sanders, unable to return for another season, the Eagle decided to pivot in a different direction. Still Championship focused, the Eagles have signed RB Rashaad Penny, in hopes to replace the production that Sanders gave them.

Penny was signed on a one-year $1 million deal, with $600,000 guaranteed. His productivity with the Seattle Seahawks was unmatched, leading the NFL in yards per carry (6.2 yards) and yards after contact (4.4 yards). His production in the backfield behind a much better Eagles offensive line should yield even greater results. Penny will be be replacing Sanders in the Eagles running back trio along with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

Another running back couple be added to the mix, as rival Dallas Cowboys release star running back Ezekiel Elliot, he has three teams on his wish list: The Jets, Bengals, and the Eagles. Zeke would look great in green don’t you think?

As Philadelphia decided what to do with their running back tandem, NFL insiders believe that the Eagles signing Penny was one of the best moves made this offseason. Sources also believe, that our former Eagles may not like where they landed. Gardner-Johnson received tons of social media ridicule after turning down the Eagles multi-year offer to sign with the Detroit Lions on a one-year “prove it” deal. Gardner-Johnson management team then went on to tweet their explanation,

“Perception Vs Reality….1 Year Real vs 3 Year Fake….which sounds better to you

1. One year deal = $8m

2. 3 yr deal = $24m max with 17m+ in yr 3

Which one you taking? drop” Universal Sports Management said in a later deleted tweet.

In a post that felt like seeking validation for going with the Detroit Lions offer, and Twitter let them know.

While Gardner Johnson feels out his new team, ESPN says Sanders going to Carolina is a ‘C-‘ move. “On the surface, Sanders looks like an efficient running back, averaging 5.0 yards per carry over his four-year career. But playing on the Eagles — who ranked second in run block win rate last season and have a rushing QB in Jalen Hurts — helps boost those numbers” ESPN explained.

You know what they say, “Once an Eagle, always an Eagle”. We wish the best of luck to all our former Eagles as the leave the nest and get adjusted to their new homes!

Eagles Makin’ Moves: Offseason Signings Aim Toward Championship Run was originally published on rnbphilly.com