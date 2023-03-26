95Kwithout power in central Ohio; restoration could take days

According to NBC4i, more than 95,000 customers remain without power Saturday night — and could stay that way for days — after strong winds knocked down power lines throughout the region.
In a statement released Saturday night, AEP said restoration for some customers could take “several days — and customers should prepare for a multi-day outage.”
According to the AEP outage tracking map, the company is reporting 2,589 outages affecting 87,829 customers, including 3,644 customers in Franklin County.
For the full NBC4 story click here
