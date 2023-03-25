Latto Shines In A Vibrant Yellow Ensemble For The ‘Don’t Play With It (Remix)’ Video

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Latto gave us major fashion goals in the video for the remix to Lola Brooke’s female anthem, “Don’t Play With It” featuring her and Yung Miami, and took to Instagram to show off the look from all angles.

In her IG photo dump, the “Big Energy” rapper got us ready for the warm months ahead when she stepped out for the video shoot rocking the two piece yellow look that was perfect on her. The trendy ensemble featured an Avirex jacket which she wore as a crop top and showed off her toned abs. She paired the look with a matching yellow skirt from the same brand and modeled the monochromatic ensemble in true Latto fashion.

She accessorized the look with Veneda Carter x Timberland boots and wore dark shades to set the entire look off right. She added minimal jewelry to ensemble to let the look speak for itself while rocking her blonde locs in a sleek and flirty up ‘do style with a side part and a curled bang as she served while showing off her effortless style.

Taking to the platform, the emcee shared a snipper from the video where we got to see the look in action, and then followed up with a photo set of the gorgeous ensemble for her IG photo dump. In each post, she modeled the look from all angles and gave us major fashion goals in the process.

Check out a snippet of the video below.

“Dropped a hunned on a pendant dat sht big as LOLA! @lola.brooke @yungmiami305 ” she captioned her photo dump.

Check it out below.

Don’t play with Latto when it comes to serving fashion!

