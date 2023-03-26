CPD Dragged By Car, Local Teen Shot

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Columbus police officer and two teenagers are hospitalized Saturday after the officer was injured by a car which resulted in a second officer firing his gun at the vehicle.

According to investigators, the incident started at a parking lot on the 3300 block of Refugee Road Saturday at approximately 1:56 p.m.

Police said two officers were working special duty at a bingo hall on Refugee Road when the incident began.

Police said something happened in the parking lot between the suspects and the officers, but would not specify what it was. An officer got into a struggle with one of the suspects, and both were then hit and dragged by a car being driven by the second teen suspect, police said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: