Congrats! Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Reveal They’re Having A Boy!

Congratulations to proud mothers to be Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart as the couple has revealed the gender of their new baby – and they’re having a boy!

The excited couple took to Instagram over the weekend to share their big gender reveal, with both Da Brat and Jesseca rocking blue and pink from head to toe in preparation for finding out if they will be welcoming a little boy or a little girl.

After first teasing the gender reveal with an IG photo ahead of the event, the couple finally shared the video from their big reveal where they counted down in front of all of their family and friends before an explosion of either pink or blue confetti. Once the cannons went off, blue confetti was revealed to confirm that the mothers would be expecting a boy!

After the news was revealed, Brat and Jesseca were filled with emotion as they hugged each other in anticipation of their new son. “Baby Harris – Dupart is a boy,” the couple captioned the joint IG post followed by an array of blue heart emojis.

Check out the emotional reveal below.

Earlier this year, the rapper, 47, first took to Instagram to announce that she and Dupart are expecting their first baby together.

In the IG announcement, the businesswoman, 39, was shown with her partner Da Brat standing behind her, holding her stomach with her hands in the shape of a heart. “We are EXTENDING the family ” the couple captioned the joint Instagram post. This will be the first child for rapper Da Brat while Dupart has three children from previous relationships.

So sweet! Congratulations to the happy couple on their son!

