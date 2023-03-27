CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR JOY
Joy 107.1 is a candidate for a 2023 Stellar Award! What a blessing it is to bring home the win for Radio Station of the Year in the large market category last year and now we have another chance!
But we need your help with a vote! Help make Joy 107.1 a winner at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards vote for us today!
Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award for Station of the Year was originally published on joycolumbus.com
