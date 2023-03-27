If anyone out there knows what it takes to be in a girl group, award-winning singer/songwriter Kandi Burruss of ’90s R&B quartet Xscape is certainly the one to converse with on the subject.
Amanda Seales took that idea and brought it to the latest episode of her Small Doses podcast, where the two ladies had an interesting conversation about singing alongside and ultimately surviving her days in the group.
From describing group conversations that always ended in arguments — something that sadly translates into their new SWV-assisted Bravo limited series, The Queens of R&B — to her still-ongoing personal issues with band member LaTocha Scott, Kandi didn’t hold her tongue in the least bit in this hour-long tea-spilling session.
Press play below to hear Kandi Burruss break down the dynamics of being in a girl group on the Small Doses podcast:
Small Doses: Kandi Burruss Talks Side Effects Of Girl Group Dynamics was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
