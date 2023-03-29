Nike To Give Devin Booker His First Signature Sneaker

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Devin Booker‘s been doing his thing in the NBA for the past eight years and finally the Phoenix Suns superstar guard is being recognized for his game and has been blessed to have his own signature sneaker line courtesy of Nike.

Well, that’s the rumor. According to Sneakerfiles, Nike is ready to bestow Booker with the crowning achievement of having his own signature sneaker after having him down with the company for the past few years. Apparently banking on the hopes that having Kevin Durant on the Suns will bring more exposure to Devin Booker on the global stage, Nike is gearing up for the drop of the Nike D Book 1 which as of now has a tentative release date of 2024.

Specific details on Devin Booker’s upcoming signature shoe (Nike D Book 1) have yet to leak. However, since he is a big fan of the Nike Kobe line, there is a strong possibility the shoes will be in low-top form. You can also expect the shoes to dawn his own logo.

We received confirmation from our sources of the release, which follows Ja Morant launching of his own model, the Ja 1, in 2023.

Should the Phoenix Suns actually go on to win the championship this year or next, Nike will have made a spectacular call by finally giving Devin Booker his own signature line at the perfect time. Whether or not D Book is able to move sneakers like a Kobe or Durant remains to be seen but should the model take inspiration from the Kobe Bryant line, it would bold well for him as NBA players love the feel and comfort of those particular silhouettes when they ball on the court.

Don’t expect Bad Bunny or Kendall Jenner to be rocking any D Book’s on their person once the sneakers see the light of day. Just sayin.’

Will y’all be checking for the Nike D Book 1 when it hits shelves sometime next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

