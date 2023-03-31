Adam Blackstone |The Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb | Episode 22

Adam Blackstone the multi talented artist, songwriter, producer and famously a musical director who has put together multiple Super Bowls including Dr. Dre in which he won an Emmy. Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Shakira. Adam has also been the musical director for The Grammy’s and The Academy Awards and he has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment as he shares stories from his amazing musical journey.
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
