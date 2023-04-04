News

Ohio Police Can Now Pull You Over For Holding Your Phone While Driving

Published on April 4, 2023

Blue Flash Light Of Police Car

Source: Reinhard Krull / Getty

Today is the day that a new driving law in Ohio takes place. Drivers can now be pulled over for holding electronic devices while behind the wheel of a car.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine addressed the new change in a press conference yesterday, and said, “This law will save lives no doubt about it.”

The new law kicks off with a 6 month grace period. During that time, officers will only issue warnings if they pull someone over for a new infraction.

From FOX 8:

During the six-month grace period, officers will be issuing a warning to drivers breaking the new law, but beginning Oct. 4, 2023, a first offense will be punishable by a fine of up to $150 and two points on your license unless you complete a driving safety course.

Additional offenses will carry stiffer penalties.

2nd offense in two years: three points assessed to license and $250 fine.

