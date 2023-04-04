Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Monica was spotted on the scene recently attending an Xscape concert where she showed up in style in a sparkling ensemble that we love. The beauty shared her look in a photo dump on Instagram where she modeled the ensemble and of course kicked it with her girls, Kandi and Tiny from the legendary music group.

For her ensemble, the starlet donned a Celine bomber jacket with sparkles throughout and rocked a matching top from the designer underneath. She complimented the look with silver, metallic boots from designer Jennifer Le and wore black jeans to add a color contrast to the vibrant slay.

As for her hair, she traded in her usual black locs for a burgundy color and wore her tresses in big, fluffy curls. She also donned a face full of soft glam makeup and let the light serve as her natural filter. In typical Mo fashion, she also posed in a pair of designer shades to accessorize the flashy ensemble and make it her own.

Monica shared the look on her social media page, sharing a multi photo carousel along with the caption, “On Ya TV & Ya Timeline at The Same Time….. MDA CC: @kandi @majorgirl @therealtamikascott

Check out the stunning photo set below.

,” one of the beauty’s followers said underneath the post while another commented, “So beautiful…my number ,” underneath the fashionable photo set and we’re thinking the same thing! “If Monica don’t do nothing else, she gone have a photo shoot,” one of the beauty’s followers said underneath the post while another commented, “So beautiful…my number #1 for life” and another left “I’m coming over to play in your closet Sis,” underneath the fashionable photo set and we’re thinking the same thing!

Beauties, what do you think about Moncia’s latest slay? Did she nail it or what?

Monica Stepped Out In A Sparkly Celine Ensemble While Attending The Xscape Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com