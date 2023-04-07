Tennessee’s Republican-Led House votes to expel Democratic Representatives for protesting gun violence.
Last week, three of the House’ representatives participated in a gun-control protest on the House floor, in response to the recent tragic school shooting in Nashville.
Among the three, the two expelled were Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson. The third, Gloria Johnson, kept her position by one vote.
Many see this harsh decision as being racially motivated. The two voted out are both black men, while the one staying (though part of the same demonstration) is a white woman.
These are the only two representatives to be expelled since the civil war.
Front Page News: Tennessee's Republican-Led House Expels Democratic Representatives For Protesting Gun Violence
