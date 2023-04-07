Taraji P Henson Slays Her Promo Tour In Marc Jacobs

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Taraji P Henson is on a press tour to promote her latest initiative, #SheCare Wellness Pods, but it honestly looks like she’s on the runway.

The seasoned actress paid a visit to The View clad in a grey shaggy-textured dress from Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2023 collection.

She partnered the look with a pair of purple metallic platform boots, also by the brand. Henson matched her lipstick to her shoes and accessorized with leather olive green gloves.

The Hidden Figures actress also donned an all black ensemble while heading to ABC studios.

The actress sported a bob hairstyle with a center part, bold pink lipstick, a silver choker necklace, partnered with black slacks, a matching vest, and detached sleeves.

Henson collaborated with fashion brand Kate Spade and the Boris L Henson Foundation to bridge the gap between mental health services and HBCU students.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “The cat’s out of the bag! A BIG THANK YOU to @theviewabc and @thetodayshow for having me discuss our new initiative partnering with @katespadeny + @blhensonfoundation. INTRODUCING #SHECare Wellness Pods, which aim to improve access to mental health care at HBCUs. We’re giving hassle-free mental health resources to campuses!!

Learn more about BLHF Wellness Pods (SHEcare/ HEcare / THEYcare pods) on our website!

Swipe for a sneak peek .”

Shout out to Taraji for advocating for mental health, and looking good while she does it! What do you think? Are you feeling her ‘fit?

