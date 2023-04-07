Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In this morning’s Tea Party with @ToineTheDon, the cast discusses Reginae Carter refuting domestic abuse allegations.

Reginae, daughter of legendary rapper Lil’ Wayne, recently revealed that she injured her wrist. She explains online that the event occurred on the set of her new movie, in response to social media users accusing her boyfriend, Armon Warren, of having to do with the injury.

“One thing I don’t play about is abuse. My man don’t ever put his hands on me, so don’t you ever make that wild statement up,” Reginae states.

The cast commends her for shutting down the rumors.

“Oh wow…well yeah, set the record straight. If somebody is just sitting up there just making accusations of her boyfriend. That’s crazy,” Rickey Smiley said.

Domestic violence is a serious issue. If you’re in need of help, call the National Domestic Hotline at 800-799-7233.

